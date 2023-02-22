Gold extends gains

KARACHI: Gold continued an uptrend on Tuesday gaining by Rs500 per tola in the local market.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs197,000 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold also rose by Rs429 to Rs168,896.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $12 to $1,832 per ounce.

Silver rates rose by Rs20 to Rs2,150 per tola, with the 10-gram silver rate increasing by Rs17.14 to Rs1,843.27.