Rupee gives up gains

KARACHI: The rupee fell against the dollar on Tuesday hurt by an increased dollar demand from importers, while investors turned their focus to Pakistan's faltering economy amid growing uncertainty regarding the timing of the IMF next tranche of over $1 billion.

The local unit ended the session in the interbank market at 262.51 per dollar, compared with 261.88 on Monday.

Analysts said the local currency erased gains it had made during the previous five sessions on importers’ demand for the greenback.

According to Samiullah Tariq, head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company, there was a higher demand than supply of dollars, which caused the rupee's value to decline versus the greenback.

“Since the exchange rate in now determined by the market, a growing demand for the dollars pushed the rupee down,” he said.

The local currency lost ground, despite indications that Pakistan is close to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout agreement after the parliament approved the plan to roll out higher taxes.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar expects to receive the staff-level agreement with the IMF in the ongoing week.

“There is still uncertainty on when the IMF money would be received. It could take another month,” said Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

“Even if the IMF programme resumes, the dollar flows would not improve enough for the rupee to substantially appreciate. At best the rupee will stabilise in the 260-270 band,” Rauf added.

The currency fell by 0.46 percent or 1.25 rupees against the dollar in the open market. It ended at 269 per dollar, weaker than the previous close of 267.75.

“The market is experiencing a correction, and investor sentiment is changing due to the delay in the staff-level agreement with the IMF,” said Zafar Paracha, secretary general of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.