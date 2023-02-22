Punjab initiates action against sugar mills sitting on farmers’ dues

LAHORE: Punjab has initiated action against defaulter sugar mills over non-payments of Rs8.42 billion to the growers against sugarcane purchase.

Cane Commissioner Punjab Zaman Wattoo has issued show cause notices to the sugar mills in which RYK Sugar Mills turned out to be the biggest defaulter of the farmers' money.

As per the notification issued on Tuesday, Wattoo sent the notice to Occupier of RYK Sugar Mills Limited, District Rahimyar Khan under Section 13-A of the Punjab Sugar Factories Act, 1950, stating that an amount of Rs3.923 billion had been shown payable to the cane growers.

As per Section 13(2) of the Act, and Rule 14(2) of the Rules, the occupier of a factory is bound to make payment to the cane-grower directly into the bank account of the grower within 15 days of the supply of sugarcane. Upon failure to do so, the RYK Mill has been served upon notice for determination of the liability.

The administration of the mill was asked to submit a reply to the notice upon violation of the aforementioned section within 2 days positively.

Several other sugar mills have also failed to pay billions of rupees of sugarcane growers. While initiating action, the provincial government issued notices to their respective administration. The Cane Commissioner, Punjab issued notices in that connection under the relevant legal provisions to take action against sugar mills that did not pay dues to farmers on time.

Other mills that have been issued notices over non-payments include Kanjuani Tandlianwala Sugar Mill (Rs830 million), Rehman Hajra Sugar Mill (Rs1.58 billion), Madina Sugar Mill (Rs950 million), Adam Sugar Mill (Rs300 million), and Ashraf Sugar Mill (Rs840 million).

It may be noted that Cane Commissioner Punjab has been assigned the task to implement the powers vested under the Punjab Sugar Factories Control Act, 1950 and Punjab Sugar Factories Control Rules, 1950.

It works as an attached department of Food Department. The provincial department acts as a regulator of sugar manufacturing sector right from crushing season of sugarcane which begins on October 1st and the occupier of the factory shall start crushing of sugarcane by a date not later than November 30th as laid-down in the Sugar Factories Control Act 1950.

Food Department notifies minimum support price of sugarcane before start of every crushing season in accordance with Punjab Sugar Factories Control Act 1950.