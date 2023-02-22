Food import bills rise 6.3pc to $5.98bn in July-January

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has spent nearly six billion dollars on the import of food items in the first seven months, where four kitchen items occupied over two-thirds of the total import bill.

Over the last several years, Pakistan has been a net importer of food, as the government did not give proper heed to the agriculture sector. From time to time, the country faces wheat, sugar, lentils, cotton, and other commodities shortages and so the high prices.

Currently, the country is meeting over 60 percent of pulses demand through imports. With the increase of commodity prices in the global market, local consumers face fallouts and subsequently high inflation.

Overall, food imports were recorded at $5.98 billion during July-January 2022-23, against $5.63 billion in the same period last year, depicting an increase of 6.3 percent.

Of this, on imports of four items including wheat, pulses, palm oil, and tea, the economy collectively spent $4.17 billion. Last year in the same period, their combined imports were $3.49 billion (with a 62pc share in total food imports), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data show.

Palm oil was the top component and its imports increased both in volume and dollar terms. Its imports in dollar terms increased by 14.8 percent to $2.446 billion from $2.13 billion a year ago. Likewise, its volumetric imports also increased by 6.96 percent to 1.927 million tons, while last year’s volume was 1.8 million tons.

Besides, $199.4 billion were spent on the import of soybean, last year its imports were only $65 million, showing the most significant spike of 206.3 percent. Interestingly, soybean volumetric imports also jumped up by 168.4 percent and the country imported 136870 tons against 51,000 tons in a comparable period a year ago.

Wheat imports in July-Jan 2022-23 shot up by 23.5 percent in dollar terms and 9.7 percent in volumes. During the period, the economy spent $774.76 million on the import of 1.939 million tons of wheat. Last year, in the same period, it consumed $627.5 million by buying 1.766 million tons of wheat from the international market. Pakistan also spent $363.8 million on the import of tea in July-Jan 2022-23, which was 2.6 percent more than last year’s imports of $354.58 million. However, the volume of tea imports during the period under review declined by 4.35 percent to 145718 tons from 152350 million tons a year ago. Pulses (leguminous vegetables) imports also increased sizably in volume and dollars. During the period, its imports increased by 55.1 percent to $588.5 million against $379.5 million a year ago. During these seven months, the economy imported 793884 tons of pulses against 575463 tons last year, depicting an increase of 38 percent.