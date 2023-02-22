Stocks gain on mini-budget approval

Stocks gained on Thursday after the country's parliament approved a mini-budget to win funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 276.20 points or 0.68 percent to close at 40,949.84 points. The highest index of the day remained at 40,966.65 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40,673.64 points. KSE-30 index also increased by 107.69 points or 0.70 percent to close at 15,432.64 points.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said it was a positive day for Pakistan equities and the benchmark index opened in a green zone, stayed positive throughout the day and eventually settled 0.68 percent up.

“Investors opted to do some shopping in tech, E&P, power and banking sector’s blue-chip companies,” Najib said. “Reports regarding IMF Staff Level Agreement (SLA) to be concluded in next couple of days also supported aforesaid buying momentum.”

Traded shares rose by 4 million shares to 96.490 million shares from 92.717 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs4.605 billion from Rs4.461 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.367 trillion from Rs6.356 trillion. Out of 300 companies active in the session, 150 closed in green, 123 in red and 27 remained unchanged.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the benchmark index opened in green and kept hovering in a positive zone throughout the trading session reaching an intraday high of 293.07 points, as investors adopted the strategy of value hunting on dips in anticipation of positive outcomes from the ongoing negotiations between the government’s finance team and the IMF mission.

During the day, PSEL, SYS, TRG, OGDC & HUBC added 188 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, PAKT, NBP and HBL witnessed some selling pressure as they lost 30 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Pak Services, which rose by Rs115.79 to Rs1,774 per share, followed by Sapphire Fiber, which increased by Rs69.22 to Rs992.22 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Reliance Cotton, which fell by Rs46.58 to Rs600 per share, followed by Pak Tobacco, which decreased by Rs37.73 to Rs741 per share.

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology & communication (+88.9 points), miscellaneous (+60.6 points), cement (+43.5 points), E&P’s (+31.7 points), and power generation & distribution (+23.1 points).

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed higher as investors weigh Rs170 billion mini budget approval from the national assembly, paving way for Pakistan-IMF staff level agreement expected next week.

“The upbeat data on the current account deficit, strong corporate earnings and likely resolution to circular debt crises to meet the condition of IMF program played a catalytic role in the bullish close.”

TRG Pak Ltd remained the volume leader with 12.961 million shares which increased by Rs3.55 to Rs116.14 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 12.183 million shares that increased by one paisa to Rs1.17 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Hascol Petrol, Oil & Gas Dev., Interloop Ltd., B.O. Punjab, Pak Refinery, Sui North Gas, Nishat ChunPow and Nishat Power.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 157.515 million shares from 103.599 million shares.