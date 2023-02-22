Banks’ IDR jumps to 85 percent in January

KARACHI: The investment-to-deposit ratio (IDR) of banks sharply increased 12.5 percentage points to 85 percent in January, a local brokerage house reported on Tuesday.

The IDR stood at 72.3 percent in January 2022.

The gross advance-to-deposit ratio (ADR) increased 1.4 percentage points to 51 percent in January, according to JS Global, citing data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

Analysts said the IDR of banks is expanding as the State Bank of Pakistan is injecting more and more money into the system to finance government borrowing.

Banks are making significant investments in risk-free government papers like treasury bills and bonds due to the higher interest rate environment and growing funding requirements of the government.

“IDR is ideally the remaining portion of deposits. So if ADR is 50 percent, means 50 percent should be IDR. Assuming the bank only has two investing sources. But what happens is SBP through OMO [open market operation] injects money into the banking system which banks invest in government securities. So IDR + ADR does not equal to 100 it gets higher,” said Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

Higher ADR means higher advances (loans) to deposit ratio, he added.

Banks’ investment rose 34 percent year-on-year to Rs19.3 trillion, while advances increased 17 percent to Rs11.6 trillion in January. Bank’s total assets rose 26 percent to Rs36.1 trillion.

Deposits at commercial banks increased 14 percent to Rs22.8 trillion in January. Borrowings rose 75 percent year-on-year to Rs8.9 trillion in the month of January.

The government was forced to increase its borrowing from domestic and foreign sources in order to keep the economy afloat due to revenue deficits and excessive spending demands.

The inflows of foreign currency remained dry as a result of the stalled IMF loan programme and a lack of foreign funding from other bilateral and multilateral creditors. As a result, at the end of December 2022, the nation's gross public debt increased 23.4 percent to Rs52.7 trillion. The central government’s debt rose 22.8 percent YoY to Rs51 trillion.

The budget deficit grew by 23 percent to Rs1.7 trillion in the first half of FY2023. The government continued to aggressively borrow money from banks through treasury bills and Pakistan Investment Bonds’ auctions to cover its increasing expenses at high-interest rates.