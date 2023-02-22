Planning Commission opposes tariff protection to old refineries

KARACHI: Planning Commission has opposed the tariff protection to existing refineries under the Pakistan Oil Refining Policy 2023, whereas the Prime Minister Office (PMO) directed to examine whether the proposed exemption of taxes and levies were allowed under IMF conditions, The News learnt on Tuesday.

Tariff protection for existing old refineries needed to be discouraged and priority should be given to establishment of new state of the art refinery to bridge the demand supply gap of petroleum products in the country, the commission observed in its comments on the Refining Policy 2023 to be put before Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE).

According to the copy of the comments, the upgradation cost of $4 billion to $5 billion through tariff protection regime is to be recovered through end consumers tariff.

“To have the ownership of the refineries in the sustained upgradation process, it would be appropriate that refineries must contribute proportionate share through debt/equity at their own balance sheets,” it added.

Under Section 6 (Policy Structure) Clause - 6.1.2.9 of proposed refinery policy, exemption from levy custom duties/ levies , surcharges, WHT, GST and any other ad valorem tax or any other levies/duties on import on any equipment to be installed or material to be used in the refinery without any precondition for certification by Engineering Development Board.

However, the commission suggested that the proposed exemption should be allowed only for import of new/advanced equipment or material to be used in refineries upgradation.

Planning Commission also proposed that petrochemical production might be excluded from the upgradation due to its different requirements and dynamics against the clause of the new refining policy which reads, “the upgradation/modernisation/expansion of existing refineries included petrochemicals”.

The commission pointed out that the refineries were already in the loss except PARCO and there was no guarantee that proposed protection regime would improve profitability of the refineries.

“Therefore, those refineries have the capacity to enhance more than 50 percent of their existing production may be allowed for upgradation in the first phase.”

Feasibility of installing an additional cracking unit instead of upgrading all refineries at the same time might be carried out, it stated.

Meanwhile, PMO directed Petroleum Division to address the issues related to provincial taxes and levies and directed it to seek whether consent of provinces was needed on exemption of provincial taxes and levies.

PMO also asked to incorporate the cause of previous policy failures and how the proposed policy aims address them as well as keeping in view the government’s fiscal position, a clear analysis of cost of incentives and expected benefits in the new policy.

The office also directed to examine whether International Monetary

Fund (IMF)’s Extended Fund Facility placed any restriction on proposed exemptions.