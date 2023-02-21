LDA waives Rs50.7m surcharge of Fatima Memorial Hospital

LAHORE: Going against its own earlier decision, the governing body of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has waived off Rs50,742,363 (50.74 million) building period surcharge of Fatima Memorial Hospital.

The decision was taken in the first authority meeting of the year 2023, held on January 13, 2023 and chaired by the former Chief Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi.

As per the meeting minutes, copy of which was available with The News, the working paper regarding “Building period extension surcharge against land leased out to Fatima Memorial Hospital,” was presented in the authority by Additional Director General (Housing).

According to the working paper, a piece of land measuring 26K-12M-130SF was leased out to Ferozsons Trust on 19.08.1971 vide agreement dated 23.09.1972 for the purpose of Maternity and Children Hospital at the rate of Rs 200/- per acre per annum. Another piece of land measuring 5K-19M-207SF was leased out in line with the previously leased out chunk of land on 16.01.1978 with lease agreement commencing on the same date i.e. 16.01.1978.

As per report of Town Planning Wing, building plan for approval was submitted on 11.09.2012 and was not approved with the objection that the building period has expired since 23.09.1974 and the same was conveyed to the management of FMH.

Clause 5 of Agreement dated 1972 and 1978 state: “5. During the subsistence of lease, the trust, besides paying the annual rent, to the extent and in the manner indicated above, shall also pay the land revenue rates, cesses, faxes, fees and other charges as leviable or payable by or under any law for the time being in force, in respect of the land or the building and other structure to be constructed thereon.”

Clause 8 of Agreement dated 1972 state: “8. After the approval of the plans of buildings and other structures, the trust shall at its own expense and costs, construct the hospital building and other structures in accordance with such plans, within 24 calendar months from the date of execution of this deed; provided that the government may, for sufficient cause and on the request of the trust extend such period.”

As per the above stated clauses, the building period was applicable against 26K-12M-130SF land since 1974 and 5K-19M-207SF land since 1980 and request for extension and subsequent approval from the government with or without surcharge was required.

Keeping in view the use of site as Public Utility and as per applicable residential building period rate since applicability of the surcharge, the Revenue Directorate, LDA calculated the surcharge on 26K-12M-130SF (from 24.09.1974 to 31.12.2022) as Rs 41,676,811 while on 5K-19M-207SF from (17.01.1980 to 31.12.2022) the surcharge was Rs 9,065,552 and the total building period extension surcharge was Rs 50,742,363.

The building period extension was prerogative of Secretary Housing, which was initially allowed for period of two (02) years free of cost, and later on surcharge was levied on requests for extension after expiry of initial period.

As per letter from Section Officer (D-II), Government of the Punjab Housing, Physical & Environmental Planning Department dated 12.10.1993 addressed to All Director Generals of Development Authorities in Punjab on the subject of “Waiver of Penalties / Surcharge on Account of Extension in Building Period and Deviation from the Approved Plan”, waiver of surcharge/penalty by the Development Authorities was disallowed, and rate of building period extension surcharge was fixed @ Rs.10,000/- per kanal per annum

As per notification No DC&I/LDA/1348 dated 13.06.2014 issued in light of authority meeting held on 18.04.2014, the rate of building period extension surcharge was revised to Rs. 75,000/- per Kanal for 1st year, Rs 112,500/- per Kanal for 2nd year, Rs. 150,000/- per Kanal for 3rd, 4th and 5th and will remain constant after 5 year.

As per minutes of the authority meeting dated 19.09.2022, the building period extension surcharge was fixed as 0.50pc of the DC value of the property per annum, applicable from 18.10.2022 and the same is applicable at present.

As per minutes of the authority meeting dated 09.12.2022 “The authority approved the proposals contained in the Working Paper” wherein the proposals were “Lease of 5K-19M-207SF may be extended/renewed, as per provision in Clause 3 of the agreement. “3. The lease shall be initially for a period of thirty years commencing on 16th January 1978 which at the option of the Trust shall be renewed for a further period of thirty years.” This was subjected to approval of Building Plan as per prevailing regulations, in compliance with the directions of LDA in its meeting dated 15.03.2002 and payment of Building Period extension surcharge as per policy.

Subsequently, the trust applied for waiver of penalty on account of building period extension being a philanthropic organisation and finally the authority approved the request and waived off the building period extension surcharge.

Safiullah Gondal, Additional Director General (Housing), told The News that the decision was taken because the hospital was a trust and giving free treatment to the poor. To a question that how LDA verify the claims of free treatment or services to poor, he said there was no such mechanism and LDA relied on the reports of the government departments concerned.

Talking about the particular case, he said LDA can’t deny or reject the application(s) of NGOs/NPOs on the perception that they were not providing free treatment or enough free of cost services to the poor. He said in some cases the government appointed its own officer as a member in the board of governor of such organizations for monitoring but LDA has not done any such exercise yet.

Maliha Sami, Director Communications and PR of NUR FMS System informed The News that “Fatima Memorial Hospital is a non-profit organisation/hospital and is certified by all relevant regulatory agencies. FMH is a declared NPO and unlike other hospitals, FMH doesn’t receive any grant from the government and generates its fund from paying patients, which are utilized for treatment of poor patient.”