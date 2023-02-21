150pc Executive Allowance notified

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday notified the provision of the much-awaited 150 percent Executive Allowance for officers from Grade 17 to 22 working in the Federal Secretariat and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration.

However, private secretaries have been deprived of the provision of 150 percent Executive Allowance.

There are around 200 private secretaries working in the higher grades who are now deprived of this additional allowance. If there are any objections to the name of EA, it can be changed. They have demanded the government to provision additional allowance for them as well with effect from January 1, 2023.

Initially, the government approved the provision of 150 percent EA for all employees of the federal secretariat but it was changed when it got notified as it was provided to only the powerful Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and Office Management Group. All other officers belonging to the Economist Group, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Information & Broadcasting were deprived of this EA so they launched a protest campaign and started a pen-down strike. Finally, the government was forced to approve 150 percent EA for all BS-17 to BS-22 officers working in the federal secretariat and ICT.

According to Office Memorandum issued by Ministry of Finance stating that in continuation of Finance Division’s OM No.l0(02)R-3/2018-297 dated 19.7 .2022 the undersigned is directed to convey the approval of the prime minister for admissibility of Executive Allowance to all BPS 17-22 officers, (excluding private secretaries), posted/working in the Federal Secretariat, as defined in the Rules of Business 1973, as well as Prime Minister’s Office and President Secretariat w.e.f 01.01.2023 subject to the following conditions.

The Executive Allowance shall remain extended to ICT field administration as notified earlier.

ii) The Terms and Conditions for admissibility of the Executive Allowance shall be the same as other allowances admissible across the board in Federal government. Paras. vi, vii and viii of the Finance Division OM of even No. dated l9th July 2022 shall accordingly stand amended.

(iii) All other conditions as laid down in Finance Division’s O.M ibid shall remain operative.