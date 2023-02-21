Law, defence ministers say Alvi abrogated Constitution

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (L) and Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar (R).— PID/file

ISLAMABAD: The federal ministers Monday accused President Dr Arif Alvi of abrogating the Constitution by giving the date of elections to the Punjab and KP assemblies.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the federal government reserved the right to take action against the president which was mentioned in the law for abrogating the Constitution.

He said the president exceeded his constitutional mandate by giving the date of elections which amounted to abrogating the Constitution. “Nothing can be a bigger violation of the Constitution than what has been done by the president,” he said.

Asif said the president was acting as a worker of PTI while indignifying his seat adding that he wanted to put it on the record of the National Assembly that he had committed a violation of the Constitution.

He said the president was acting at the behest of Imran Khan who also staged a drama while appearing before the court in a wheelchair. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Monday came down hard on President Dr Arif Alvi and advised him to stay within the limits of the Constitution and refrain from using the office as a base for blackmail.

In a tweet, he said the president had nothing to do with the election dates. “The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is not your slave to obey what you say,” he said, adding that the president could not force the ECP to comply with illegal and unconstitutional orders.

According to the interior minister, Imran had harmed the economy, international relations and national interests, and now he was using the position of the head of state for conspiracy.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the ECP was being pressurised unconstitutionally to get a date for elections. In a statement, the minister said the Election Commission of Pakistan is a constitutional institution and no one would be allowed to transform it into Imran Khan’s Tiger Force.

She urged that the office of the president should be loyal to the Constitution and any violation could invoke Article 6. The minister said the office of the president did not allow favouring of any particular political party.

The minister alleged that President Arif Alvi had already violated the Constitution by dissolving the National Assembly illegally last year. According to the interpretation of the Supreme Court, the office of the president is symbolic, Marriyum said and pointed that as per the Supreme Court verdicts, any collusion with a political party was a violation of the office and oath of the president.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar also termed the president’s orders a blatant violation of the Constitution. He said as per Article 48 (5) of the Constitution, the president could intervene to give the date of National Assembly election whenever it was dissolved.

“Neither the president can make changes to the Constitution nor can he interpret the same,” said the minister. He recalled that previously, the president while trying to appease his party’s top leader abrogated the Constitution by dissolving the National Assembly on the eve no-confidence motion in April last year.

Mohsin Dawar said such acts would continue if the people involved in abrogation of Constitution were not held accountable. Reacting to the announcement made by President Arif Alvi about holding the elections to the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 9, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali said a decision would be taken after a meeting on the security situation on Tuesday (today), says a media report.