Tribal clashes in Regi trigger alarm

PESHAWAR: Tension prevailed in Regi and nearby villages after exchange of fire between two tribes for a number of times in the last couple of days that killed two people and injured four others

Thousands of rounds were fired during exchange of fire between the members of the Isa Khel tribe and workers of former deputy speaker, Mahmood Jan, since Saturday. The exchange of fire continued on Sunday and Monday. Police lodged cases against the ex deputy speaker and two other persons from one side while cases were lodged against the rivals too.

At least two people, Muhammad Ali and Saif ur Rehman, were killed and four others including a woman were injured when thousands of rounds were fired from both sides. There were a number of videos shared on social media by both sides claiming to have been attacked by the rivals. Police officials said on Monday that heavy contingents of police led by SP Rural Zafar Ahmad and supported by SHOs of six police stations were on the spot after firing between the two tribes once again.

Local elders as well as religious scholars were involved to mediate between the two parties. The police and the elders, however, failed to control the situation. This was not for the first time that exchange of firing took place between the two parties over land dispute. However, police and the concerned departments have miserably failed to resolve the issue between the two tribes that created law and order situation many times.