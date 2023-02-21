GSP countries seek renewal of programme

ISLAMABAD: The alliance of GSP countries, comprising 27 nations, in a letter called upon the US Senate and the House of Representatives to lend their bipartisan support to expedite legislation for the renewal of US Generalised System of Preference (GSP) programme for developing and the least developed countries.

Pakistan also joined the alliance and Ambassador Masood Khan co-signed the letter, along with other 26 ambassadors, said a press release received from Washington DC. “With 118th Congress in place, we hope there is a window of opportunity for bipartisan legislation renewing the Generalised System of Preference,” said the letter written by the alliance to the chair and ranking members of leading legislative committees of the US Congress, including Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate, Committee of Foreign Relations of House of Representatives, Senate Committee of Finance and the Committee on Ways and Means of the House of Representatives.

Pakistan is an active member of the alliance, while the other countries include Algeria, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Cambodia, Ecuador, Egypt, Fiji, Georgia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Lebanon, Moldova, Mongolia, Myanmar, North Macedonia, Nepal, Paraguay, Philippines, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tunisia, Ukraine and Yemen. The meeting of the alliance was hosted by Ambassador Jorge Argüello of Argentina and chaired by the ambassador of Thailand. Ambassador Masood Khan, accompanied by Minister (Trade) Azmat Mahmood, was present.

The GSP programme, authorised by the Trade Act of 1974, came into effect on January 1, 1976 and had been providing preferential duty-free entry to 5,000 products from 119 beneficiary developing countries (BDCs) and 44 least developed beneficiary developing countries (LDBCDs) into the US market. Legal authorisation for the GSP programme expired on December 1, 2020.

Briefing about the initiative, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan said the renewal of US GSP programme was critical to enhanced market access for the developing countries in the United States. “The programme is a conduit to ensuring robust ties with the United States bearing hallmark of strong economic sinews and currency,” he said. “By enabling developing and the least developed countries in having better access to the US market, the programme has not only served the beneficiary countries but also facilitated the US economy and businesses, both small and large companies, by importing products, including raw material, and maintaining comparative advantage,” he added.

Masood Khan highlighted that the Covid-19 and war on Ukraine had impacted supply chains and resulted in food and energy shortages and consequent hyper-inflation. “The renewal of the programme will help in spurring growth in multiple sectors of economy and thus lessen the severity of ongoing challenges,” he added. “After devastating floods in Pakistan last year and the vast destruction of cropland, the country was hoping that the United States would increase market access for its textiles and other products whose trade was directly dependent on agriculture,” the envoy said.

He said that many other climate vulnerable countries were also facing similar challenges because of food and energy hyper-inflation which provided compelling justification for revival of the GSP programme. “Urgent re-authorisation of the GSP programme has become a central piece of trade agenda of the alliance,” he continued.

He said with a bilateral trade volume of $12 billion, the United States remains the largest export market for Pakistani products, adding that the country was among top ten beneficiaries of the programme. Approximately 6-8 percent of the US imports from Pakistan were being made under the GSP arrangement, he added. “The revival of the programme would help Pakistan and the United States to realise huge existing trade potential which has remained untapped so far,” Khan said.