Change in weather may give rise to infections

Rawalpindi: After the setting in of spring season in this region of the country, a great variation in temperature particularly between day and night is being observed that according to many health experts, may give rise to certain infections and pose mild to moderate and even serious health threats to chronic patients.

The day has started getting warmer but the mercury falls to a significant level in the night though majority of population do not take the variation in temperature between day and night as serious as the phenomenon is. It is one of the major factors behind rise in certain infections and complications among chronic patients.

Both the public and private healthcare facilities in the region have already started receiving significant number of patients with infections including sore throat and other respiratory tract infections, diarrhoea and gastroenteritis. A number of patients with the complications involving blood pressure are also being reported at the healthcare facilities.

Experts say that the number of patients with gastroenteritis would be on the rise in the next few weeks if sufficient awareness is not created among public at the time. It is important that every year, the trend of infections shifts from respiratory tract infections to gastrointestinal problems along with water and food borne infections before the advent of summer.

As the daytime is getting warmer and it may help grow bacteria faster so according to health experts, people should start refrigerating leftover food properly particularly at daytime. The intermittent spells of heat along with repeated fall in temperature increase the chances of incidence of seasonal infections particularly related to chest and throat.

There is a change in weather conditions in the region and it is time for most of the chronic patients including those suffering from diabetes, cardiac problems and hypertension to bring change in routine along with medication and for that matter, they should visit their physicians to seek advice.

Health experts say that chronic patients should use warm clothing at the time of evening and night as the fall in temperature at night may cause problems for them.

Health experts suggest that in the existing weather conditions, people should consume boiled water and hygienic food to avoid diarrhea and other gastrointestinal infections. Health experts also suggest that those who are suffering from any kind of pollen or weed allergy should avoid dust and avoid using cold water to avoid complications.