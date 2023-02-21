Man booked for vilifying armed forces

NOWSHERA: A case was registered against a man on Monday for allegedly carrying out a vilification campaign against state institutions on social media.
The Azakhel Police Station registered a first information report against Muhammad Umair, a resident of Muhallah Shangray in Azakhel Bala for running a disparaging drive against the security forces on different Facebook accounts. The police registered the case under Sections 500 and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code against the accused, who is currently working in the United Arab Emirates.
