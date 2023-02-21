Jail Bharo Tehreek: PTI protesters to be checked for criminal, corruption record

LAHORE: The Punjab government has devised a strategy to deal with protesters on Imran Khan’s call for a “Jail Bharo Thereek”.

The Punjab government has mobilised law enforcement agencies for the purpose. Criminal records of arrested people will be checked. According to sources, their tax and bank records will also be checked and action would be taken against them if they are involved in a corruption or criminal case.

There is no capacity for prisoners in Lahore jails, so the protesters will be shifted to Mianwali and Dera Ghazi Khan jails. PTI workers and leaders will be told in advance that they would be arrested if law was violated. The chief secretary, the inspector general of police and other officials participated in a meeting, which discussed the PTI movement and it was decided that workers and leaders would be arrested on violation of law.