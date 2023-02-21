CDA abolishes entry fee at public parks

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday abolished entry fee in all public parks in a bid to promote healthy activities in Islamabad.

A board meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Noorul Amin Mengal decided that no entry fee would be charged from now onwards at all the public parks, including Lake View Park, Fatima Jinnah F-9 Park, Shakarparia and others.

The CDA board meeting also decided to operate feeder buses to metro bus service on 13 additional routes.The new routes of feeder buses would include Allama Iqbal University to Potohar Station, PIMS to Secretariat via Margala Road, Radio Pakistan to PIMS, sector D-12 to G-10 metro station, Golra Sharif to PIMS, G-11 to PIMS, Aabpara to Taramari, Nlore to Khanna bridge, Pir Wadhai to Faizabad and Chungi No 26 to B-17, sector I-16 to Chungi No 26.It was also decided to redesign Serena Chowk to cope traffic rush during peak hours. In this regard, the services of consultant would also be hired.