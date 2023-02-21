Tension in Regi villages after armed clash

PESHAWAR: Tension prevailed in Regi and nearby villages on Monday after exchanges of fire between two rival sides in the last couple of days that even led to the killing of at least one person.

An exchange of fire took place between the members of the Isakhel tribe and workers of KP Assembly’s former deputy speaker, Mahmood Jan, on Saturday. The fire exchange continued intermittently on Sunday and Monday. Police lodged a case against the former deputy speaker and two other persons after the death of one person Muhammad Ali in the firing. Police officials said that a heavy contingent of police led by Superintendent of Police, Rural Zafar Ahmad, and supported by station house officers of six stations was rushed to the spot after firing between the two tribes once again.

Local elders as well as religious scholars were engaged to mediate between the two parties. This is not the first time that an exchange of fire took place between the two parties over a land dispute. The police and the relevant departments have failed to resolve the issue.