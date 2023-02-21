Role of quality, technical education stressed

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Information and Public Relations Arshad Khan said on Monday that teachers should impart good academic knowledge to students and technical education should also be given attention so that in future the educated people can lead an independent economic life under self-employment.

He expressed these views while addressing a workshop on innovation in marking and assessment for training and education at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Mardan. Authorities of Education Department from Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera districts and other participants from the private sector attended the event.

A handout said the aim of the workshop was to create awareness among people and to improve the scoring and assessment system to enhance students’ creativity. Arshad Khan further said in order to get good education and training, it is very important that knowledge is imparted in one’s mother tongue so that it can be understood in a better way and they could express their thoughts correctly.