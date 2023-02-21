Session held on wheat flour fortification

PESHAWAR: National Food Fortification Program, Nutrition International Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized a one-day progress review meeting on its Wheat Flour Fortification Program for KP and erstwhile FATA.

Director of Food Department Yasir Hassan and other food department officials, representatives of the World Food Programme, and academia participated in the event. In his opening remarks, Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah, Provincial Program Manager of the Nutrition International KP chapter, told the participants that Nutrition International had been improving health and nutrition in Pakistan since 2001.

He added that a team of more than 100 staff and consultants, with an investment of $60 million in Pakistan since 2003, had been hired by nutritional international including $23 million directly spent on procuring and distributing vitamin A capsules.

Discussing the National Food Fortification Program across the country, the provincial program manager said that 992 mills in the country (75%) signed MoUs with the National Food Fortification Program while it has installed 2,333 micro feeders at 992 mills, leading to 35,000 metric tons of wheat flour fortification monthly. Moreover, 22 I-check laboratories for testing iron in fortified wheat flour have also been established.

While expressing his views on reaching millions with low-cost, high-impact interventions, Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah expressed that approximately 20 million children received two Vitamin-A capsules every year, and more than 115 million people had gained access to iodized salt.

The initiative decreases severe iodine deficiency among mothers from 37% in 2001 to 4. 6% currently and from 23% to 2% in school-aged children. Almost 5 million children received zinc and ORS to treat diarrhea, adequate fortification of wheat flour and edible oil to benefit 127 million people and Increased coverage of birth packages for an additional 300,000 mothers and their babies.