Industrial revolution linked to govt, business community cooperation

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education Muhammad Adnan Jalil has said that any economy can become strong and invincible only if the industry and commerce sectors are prioritized and brought to perfection.

“Industrial revolution is possible in KP if there is cooperation and integrity between the government and the business community,” he said while addressing a joint consultation and meeting of Chambers of Industry & Commerce and traders’ associations of all the cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Civil Secretariat.

In the long consultation meeting, which lasted over four hours, the problems and difficulties of the business and industrialists community of the province were openly discussed. While for their solution and industrial and economic development, the senior officers of the Industry and Commerce Department and all its subsidiaries gave answers on the spot.

The participants expressed satisfaction with it and thanked the caretaker KP government, especially Adnan Jalil, for giving them a proper hearing and a sense of confidence. In the meeting, the caretaker minister also gave opportunities to the presidents and officials of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries and All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chambers of Commerce and Industries including the women chambers to table their problems and recommendations separately and also assured them of redressal on a priority basis.

The caretaker minister said the provincial government had a promise to the industrialists that it would always prioritize the local investor’s consultation and take all steps based on their suggestions and recommendations so that the dream of an industrial revolution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa becomes a reality.