PAL launching three Hindko language books today

PESHAWAR: Three Hindko language books authored by Ms Gul Arbab will be launched today (Tuesday).

A press release said the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has arranged a ceremony for that in collaboration with the Gandhara Hindko Board and Gandhara Hindko Academy at its regional office, located on Road No3, A-2, Phase-5 in Hayatabad.

The three books to be launched include “ Titli, Tarail Tey Tareemat”, “Teetaarey” and “ Chuni Naal Badhi Kahaniyaan”. PAL Chairman Prof Dr Yousuf Khushk will be the chief guest while a senior writer known for his research on sufi poetry, Iqbal Sikandar, will preside over the function.

A Hindko language research scholar, Muhammad Ziauddin, Prof Nasir Ali Syed, Dr Saba Gul, Bushra Farukh and Nusrat Naseem will express views on the work of Ms Gul Arbab who hails from Peshawar and writes in both Urdu and Hindko languages.

Ahmad Nadeem Awan and Khan Badshah Nusrat will facilitate the proceedings of the literary programme being held on February 21 which is marked as International Mother Language Day.