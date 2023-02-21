Mansehra JI names candidates for elections

MANSEHRA: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Monday announced its candidates for the two national and five provincial assemblies’ constituencies of the district.

“The JI central Shurah finalised the names of seven candidates for two national and five provincial assemblies’ constituencies after consultation,” JI district president Dr Tariq Shirazi told a press conference.

Dr Shirazi said that he would run for NA-13 while Zulfiqar Khan Tanoli would contest the election for NA-14. He said Adeel Zamarud Khan would run for PK-33, Shafahat Ali Khan for PK-34, Ahmad Tanoli for PK-35, Dr Siddique for PK-36 and Bukhtar Khan for PK-37.

Commenting on the prevailing political and economic situation, Dr Shirazi said that almost all mainstream political parties, which ruled the country for the last almost five decades failed to deliver.

He added that the people were suffering due to their corruption and wrong policies. “Our country is on brink of the bankruptcy owing to the wrong policies of successive governments and corruption,” he said, adding that the poor people were unable to feed their children in the wake of skyrocketing inflation.