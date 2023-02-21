Amir Muqam to open gas supply project for Katlang

PESHAWAR: Engineer Amir Muqam Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president and advisor to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is set to inaugurate a long-awaited gas supply project to 26 villages in Katlang Tehsil of Mardan district today (Tuesday).

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had approved the multimillion rupees gas project at the personal request of late senior journalist and resident editor of The News International, Rahimullah Yusufzai.

The prime minister had in 2017 approved Rs862 million for the project but it was delayed as the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government didn’t take any interest in the scheme.

The then prime minister Nawaz Sharif had offered immediate gas supply to Katlang and the native village of Rahimullah Yusufzai at that time as the late journalist had demanded gas supply to several villages and its cost was quite high.

However, the prime minister then agreed to Rahimullah Yusufzai when he insisted on the provision of gas supply to all the villages and then the federal cabinet approved the project and its cost.

Interestingly, two former PTI MNAs, Ali Mohammad Khan from NA-22 and Mujahid Ali Khan from NA-20 along with MPA Malik Shaukat Khan of PK-48 inaugurated the project in November 2018 and mentioned that it’s estimated cost will be Rs862 million. They were aware that funds for the project were already approved by the former prime minister and even work on the pipeline had been completed.

In their four and half years tenure, neither Mujahid Khan nor Ali Mohammad Khan bothered to approach the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) authorities ask them why the work on the gas project was suspended.

When Shehbaz Sharif became the prime minister and Amir Muqam Khan was appointed his advisor, the people of more than 26 villages in rural Mardan approached Amir Muqam Khan and demanded to help them complete the gas supply project.

Amir Muqam took it as a challenge and raised it with the prime minister and held several meetings with SNGPL and convinced them that it was a long-forgotten project and they want to complete it.

Some people were still trying to create hurdles in way of this project, saying the Election Commission of Pakistan has put a ban on development projects. Amir Muqam successfully fought his case and proved that the ban had been lifted only on those projects which were approved from 2013 to 2018 and the same project was approved in 2017. The gas supply project is expected to bring about a revolution in the area and will help save trees from cutting and improve the environment.