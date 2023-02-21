Teachers, students condemn police for failure to arrest professor’s killer

PESHAWAR: The teachers and students of the historic Islamia College University and other educational institutions strongly condemned the police for its failure to arrest the killer of the university’s English literature teacher Dr Bashir Mohammad and set a 72-hour deadline for the arrest or else they would launch a complete boycott of classes.

A large number of students belonging to various federations and associations staged a protest on the main road outside the university and blocked it for hours to seek justice for the slain teacher and protection to the students and faculty on the campus.

The executive body of the Teaching Staff Association (TSA) of the Islamia College University held an emergency meeting to condemn the killing of the teacher and demand an early arrest of the accused.

The TSA meeting was presided over by its president Dr Izhar Ahmad. The meeting strongly condemned the murder of the teacher and demanded the arrest of the accused, security guard Sher Muhammad, within three days otherwise the TSA will be left with no option but to boycott classes.

The TSA also took strong exception to the character assassination of the slain professor on social as well a section of the mainstream media by circulating old fabricated cases despite court’s acquittal and the selected portion of the CCTV footage of the incident.

They stressed that full video from all angles should be released and fair and square inquiry of the matter should be conducted. The meeting said there were numerous complaints against the accused Sher Muhammad, that were still pending and should be investigated and responsibility fixed.

The association demanded a high-level security audit of the instant case and the security guards deputed to the gates should be immediately suspended for their negligent conduct and facilitating the accused in his escape till the completion of the investigation.

The meeting demanded of the chancellor-KP Governor Ghulam Ali— to order a judicial probe to look into the different aspects of the incident. The meeting condemned the spring vacations notified by the university administration. The university administration, however, withdrew the spring vacation notification and notified the vacations for mourning the murder of the professor.

The meeting demanded immediate processing of all the financial benefits and a handsome compensatory package on the pattern of Shaheed Package for the family of the deceased. The body proposed that a voluntary contribution of Rs 5000 be made by each faculty member to the family of the slain teacher.

The meeting constituted a committee comprising TSA President Prof Dr. Izhar Ahmad, Faisal Shahzad and Awal Said for overseeing the case of the deceased and establishing liaison with police and the court.

Meanwhile, students belonging to various federations including Islami Jamiat Talaba (UoP), Pakhtun Students Federation (PkSF), People’s Student Federation (PSF), Insaf Student Federation (ISF) and Khalil Student Society (KSS) staged a huge protest against the killing of the professor.

The protestors gathered at Islamia College University and started a protest rally from there and came out to the main University Road where they staged a protest gathering. The gathering was addressed by the campus president of IJT Asfandiar Rabbani, PkSF leader Nouman Sher, ISF’s Dalair Khattak, PSF’s Khushnood Khan and Arbab Waqas of KSS.

Asfandiar Rabbani condemned the murder of the teacher and asked the provincial government and the university administration to ensure the arrest of the accused within 72 hours. He criticized the university administration and asked the vice-chancellor to quit the office forthwith for his failure to protect the life of the professor. He was critical of the closure of the university in the name of spring vacation and urged immediate reopening of the institution.