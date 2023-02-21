Decline in cigarettes sale

Islamabad: Cigarette tax increases and subsequent price increases have reduced cigarette pack sales across Pakistan, according to merchants and wholesalers, who deem it a significant step towards reducing tobacco consumption and enhancing public health.

Retail vendors and wholesale dealers in urban areas said the move showed that low prices were also a major role in tobacco sales and welcomed the government’s commitment to protecting its citizens from the dangers of smoking.

“Though it is a business loss for me but this continues to campaign for tighter tobacco control regulations to further reduce smoking rates in Pakistan,” said Shafiq Ahmed, a seller in Islamabad. On 14 February 2023, the government issued an SRO to increase FED. The SRO claimed that taxes on locally made cigarettes have been updated, and the FED has doubled the price of cigarettes 16,500 per 1000 cigarettes if the initial price on the package exceeds 9,000 per 1,000 cigarettes). He went on to say that the government of Pakistan may now inflate the national budget by billions of rupees as a result of this endeavour. A wholesale merchant in Karachi agreed with him, stating that they had seen a significant increase in tobacco demand and sales.

Smoking is a serious problem in Pakistan, where millions of people are addicted to this terrible habit. Smoking is a key cause of many diseases, including lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, and other respiratory problems. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that smoking kills around 166,000 people in Pakistan each year. This statistic is alarming, and it needs immediate action to halt the nation’s tobacco pandemic. Raising the price of cigarettes, according to social activists, is a tried-and-true method of reducing tobacco usage. Ciga­rettes are more expensive as a result of this technique, which may discourage people from smoking, particularly young people.