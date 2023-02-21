Josh literary conference

Islamabad: In connection with the 41st death anniversary of great revolutionary poet Josh Malihabadi (Shabbir Hasan Khan), Josh Abadi Foundation will arrange a ‘Josh National Literary Conference’ tomorrow (Wednesday), at Rawalpindi Arts Council, at 3 p.m., says a press release.
Prominent poet and scholar Professor Dr Maqsood Jaffery will prised over the conference while, Pakistan Academy of Letters Chairman Professor Dr. Yousaf Khushak will be the chief guest on the occasion.
