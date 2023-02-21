12 Ramazan bazaars to be set up

Islamabad: District administration Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) is finalising arrangements to set up 12 Ramazan bazaars for an uninterrupted supply of household items and edibles for the citizens at reasonable prices in Ramazan.
While chairing a meeting, Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz Memon said that all-out efforts would be made to provide relief to the people during Ramazan. He directed officials to ensure availability of all essential commodities on affordable rates during the holy month.
Memon said that fair-price shops would also be set up, administration would keep an eye to control adulteration, profiteering and back marketing of essential commodities, he added.
Islamabad: Cigarette tax increases and subsequent price increases have reduced cigarette pack sales across Pakistan,...
Islamabad: National Vocational and Technical Training Commission has equipped over 100,000 youth with...
Rawalpindi: The local administration, Rawalpindi has once again increased beef and mutton prices officially by Rs50 to...
Islamabad: Coalition for Elections and Democracy , a coalition of leading civil society organisations, has urged the...
Islamabad: In connection with the 41st death anniversary of great revolutionary poet Josh Malihabadi , Josh Abadi...
Islamabad: The Headquarters of Islamabad Capital Police Traffic Division has been established at Faizabad after...
Comments