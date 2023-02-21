12 Ramazan bazaars to be set up

Islamabad: District administration Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) is finalising arrangements to set up 12 Ramazan bazaars for an uninterrupted supply of h­o­u­se­hold items and edibles for the citizens at reasonable prices in Ramazan.

While chairing a meeting, Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz Memon said that all-out efforts would be made to provide relief to the people during Ramazan. He directed officials to ensure availability of all essential commodities on affordable rates during the holy month.

Memon said that fair-price shops would also be set up, administration would keep an eye to control adulteration, profiteering and back marketing of essential commodities, he added.