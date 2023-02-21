Mystery revolves around leopard incident

Islamabad: The relevant authorities are still clueless about the basic facts regarding the incident in which leopard appeared in a residential area and caused injuries to four persons during a rescue operation by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB).

The administration of the private housing society where this incident happened claimed that the resident being blamed for keeping the leopard as pet at his home is innocent and he is not owner of this wild animal.

On the other hand, IWMB has also launched an inquiry of the incident and is trying to ascertain if the leopard never came out from any house in the housing society then how it could enter into this residential area. According to the information shared by the administration of the private housing society, a team of residents led by Brig (r) Habibullah and Ikram Rasheed visited the house of Lt-Gen (r) Muhammad Akram. The team inspected the house and found out a small bird cage in the lawn. There was no facility in the house that could show any sign of keeping leopard or any other wild animal as pet.

Various quarters have been claiming that the leopard was present in the basemen but the team found out that there was no basement in the house of the retired officer. The team concluded that “Lt-Gen (r) Muhammad Akram is 79 years old living with his wife, daughter and two young grandsons. Therefore, keeping a dangerous animal as pet is logically impossible.” The administration also stated “The name of retired officer is unnecessarily being maligned on social media. Meanwhile, the efforts are under way to identify the leopard’s route of entry into the housing society.”

The IWMB has also clarified that “Some quarters are spreading a fake news of death of a person during the rescue operation. Only four persons received minor injuries and all of them are now stable after getting medical treatment. We are gathering information about how the leopard entered into the residential area.”