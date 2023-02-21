No shortage of lifesaving drugs: minister

LAHORE: Dr Jamal Nasir, minister PSHD, said that there is no shortage of medicines including lifesaving drugs and equipment in the public sector hospitals. If any shortage is reported, it will be managed and fulfilled through demand from other government hospitals.

The minister health was addressing the emergent meeting of Cabinet Committee on shortage of medicines and medical devices held at Specialised Healthcare Department on Monday. Secretary SHC Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi briefed the cabinet committee on factors creating shortage of medicines in detail. The health minister said that emergent measures are being taken to remove shortage of medicines. Delay in opening of LC and raise in US dollar rates have contributed to shortage of medicines. He maintained that concerns of medicine vendors would be duly addressed through DRAP and the federal government in this regard. Dr Jamal Nasir said that no raise in medicines prices would be allowed and raids would be conducted to check adulterated and spurious medicines. The secretary SHC said that for procurement of medicines and medical devices at central level, Punjab Safe Medicine Supply Authority will be established under the PSMSA Act 2018 and for this purpose summary for CM in underway for its approval. MD PPRA, special Secretaries finance and SHC, attended the meeting besides DG drug control and CEO DRAP. Earlier, the minister while chairing another meeting of hepatitis and infection control programme, said that screening camps will be set up in Madaris to screen the students with consultation of ulema besides setting up medical camp in Lahore Press Club. He said that to review the performance of HCIP, a survey would be conducted.