LGH to compile data about diabetes in pregnant women

LAHORE: General Hospital has signed an MoU with the Pakistan Society of Gynecologists to compile data of pregnant women suffering from diabetes which will be of its own kind in the medical history of Pakistan.

Computerised record will be maintained under title "Maternal Diabetic Registry for Pregnant Women Suffering from Diabetes" coming for treatment at LGH. The agreement was signed by Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar and President of Pakistan Society of Gynecologists Dr Saima Zubair while lady doctors of all the three Gynecology Units of LGH were also present on this occasion. Talking to the media after signing the MoU, gynecologist Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said that this initiative will help in collecting data of pregnant women suffering from diabetes and prepare a standardised record which will not only help in the treatment of such patients, but also assist young doctors doing medical research to find out the reasons and facts for diabetes during pregnancy in women.

He added that during pregnancy, most women are diabetic which sometimes creates medical issues for newly born as well. He added that, if this diabetes not found in time, then not only affects the health of the woman, but also affects the development of the child in her womb, which stops the growth as well. Prof Al-Fareed maintained that it has been observed that children of pregnant women suffering from diabetes come into this world with many complications which become a permanent liability for parents and society. In response to a question, Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said that many women have an increase in diabetes only during pregnancy and they become temporarily diabetic, which increases the chances of normalization after childbirth.