LDA seals, demolishes several illegal properties

LAHORE: Continuing its operations against illegal construction and commercialisation, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed and demolished many properties here on Monday.

The operation was carried out on the directions of Director General LDA Aamir Ahmad Khan and was supervised by LDA’s Chief Town Planner (CTP) Asad Zaman. As per details, under the supervision of Director Town Planning Zone One Salman Mahfooz, LDA teams conducted operations at Canal Road, Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad and Old Muslim Town schemes and sealed several buildings.

An illegal construction of a basement in a private housing society on Canal Road was partially demolished. Illegal constructions and many shops were demolished in Samanabad, Shamnagar and Gulshan Ravi while 10 properties were sealed in Old Muslim Town for doing commercial activities without seeking LDA’s permission.

Meanwhile, in another operation against nonpayment of commercial fees, LDA teams sealed 39 buildings in Tajpura scheme. The operation was carried out by Director Town Planning Zone VII Ayesha Mutahir and was monitored by CTP. Operation against defaulters was carried out in A, B, D and E blocks of Tajpura scheme. Notices were issued repeatedly to the defaulters before the operations. LDA’s CTP Asad Zaman while talking with the scribe said that every zone was directed to carry out regular operations against defaulters as well as illegal constructions and encroachments.