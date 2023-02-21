Security guard commits suicide

LAHORE: A 25-year-old security guard has claimed his life in Defence C on Monday. Reportedly, the victim identified as M Hussain, a resident of Bhalwal, Sargodha was frustrated due to his poor financial conditions. He was so depressed that he shot himself dead with his duty rifle.

In another incident reported in Gujjarpura, a 50-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances. The victim M Ilyas had been living all alone in a house near Kot Kala Mandar. His wife had left him few days back. On the day of the incident, he was found dead at home. Police removed the body to morgue and were investigating the matter further.

Man booked for firing at his brother: A man was booked for opening firing at his brother in Model Town on Monday. The victim Haider Ali said that he had a dispute with his brother Waheed Sharif. He after a brief altercation opened firing in my feet. At least four empties were recovered from the crime scene. Police said that they were investigating the matter further. In another incident reported in Baghbanpura, a man shot at and injured a citizen. Reportedly, the victim Nasir had an exchange of harsh words with the suspect Waseem. He was so frustrated that he opened firing at the victim. Nasir received injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital. A case was registered.

Injured robber arrested after encounter: A suspected robber was shot at and injured during a police encounter in Shahdara Town on Monday.

Reportedly, the suspected robbers had set up a picket near Band Road T point and busy in looting citizens. As police team reached the spot, the suspects reportedly resorted to firing. In an exchange of firing, a suspect identified as Azeem received injuries. He was arrested while his accomplices managed to flee from the scene.

The suspect according to police was a history sheeter and had been involved in multiple cases of robbery and dacoity. Few days back he had shot at and injured a citizen identified as Sohaib for resisting a robbery attempt.

PHP police team praised: A team of PHP Post Bhago Dayal Sheikhupura arrested the thief who stole more than Rs69 lakhs. During the investigation, it was found that the accused M Asif had stolen the recovered money from Faisalabad.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar invited the PHP police team to his office and appreciated their spirit. He awarded Rs10,000 cash reward each and CCI certificates to five officials.

1035 road accidents: At least five people died, whereas 1,107 were injured in 1,035 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 546 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. The majority (73%) involved motorbikes. The statistics showed that 230 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 240 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 78 in Faisalabad with 85 victims and at third Gujranwala 72 with 67 victims.