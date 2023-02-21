LG main functionary of govt: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Ibrahim Murad said Local Government (LG) is the main functionary of the government.

Addressing the members of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the minister said LG looks after the matters like encroachment, building approval, commercialisation, TMEs and parking. The minister said whatever problems may arise in these departments, the LG offices will always be there to solve them.

He said 130 markets for cattle purchase and sale have been outsourced by the LG across the province, saying that these markets generate Rs 3.7 billion revenue against the expenditures of Rs 500 million. The minister said interested people can get benefits by making potential investment. Similarly, parking companies are also owned by LGs. He said development fund of the LG is Rs 40 billion and LG uses its own funds to build a road up to five kilometers.