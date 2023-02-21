Dry weather forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy and dry weather was recorded in the city here on Monday while Met officials warned an unusually hot and dry weather in the southern regions of the country during the next 24 hours.
Met officials said a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and may persist till next 24 hours. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while cold in upper parts. They further predicted that light rain-wind/thunderstorm/snowfall was expected at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rainfall was recorded at Chitral, Dir, Drosh, Kalam, Mirkhani, Pattan, Balakot, Kakul, Malamjabba, Muzaffarabad (City 10, Airport 07), Garhidupatta 01, Gilgit-Baltistan Skardu 06, Astore, Chakwal, Islamabad and Murree while snowfall was recorded at Kalam only.
Monday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped down to -03°C while in Lahore it was 13.8°C and maximum was 27.5°C.
