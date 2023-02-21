Complaint cell to be set up to resolve industrial issues

LAHORE: Punjab government Monday announced setting up a complaint cell in Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the collaboration of industry department to resolve the problems faced by the industries and businesses in the province.

The announcement was made by caretaker minister for industry, trade and energy SM Tanveer along with caretaker minister for local government and community development Ibrahim Murad during their visit to LCCI. The problems of the industrialists and traders were discussed and the plan of action to solve them was considered. President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar informed about the problems faced by the industry. The industrialists also demanded to build a new industrial estate in Lahore.

SM Tanveer addressing the industrialists and businessmen said that the government has come to run the industry, not to shut down the industry. The Punjab Chamber of Commerce Coordination Committee has been restored to resolve the issues of the industrialists. A complaint cell will be set up in Lahore Chamber with the collaboration of the Department of Industry and Commerce, he added.

The provincial minister said that the business community has a key role in the country's economy and solving its problems is the responsibility of the government. Solve the problems related to provincial government will be solved at provincial level while the federal government will be contacted to solve the problems related to the federation.

Minister Ibrahim Murad said that municipal services, parking, encroachment and other problems facing industrialists will be solved on priority. Lahore Chamber has immense services, it has given big business leaders.

Kashif Anwar President of Lahore Chamber said that they will work together for the survival, development and economic prosperity of Pakistan. CEO PBIT Jalal Hassan, former presidents of chamber, executive members, industrialists and businessmen were also present on the occasion.