Governor assures businessmen of resolving issues

LAHORE: Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman appreciated Islamabad businessmen for their contribution to the economy by promoting business activities and paying taxes, and assured them of his efforts to resolve their issues. He was talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) that called on him at Governor’s House led by President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari.

The governor said a focal person from Governor’s House would be nominated to work with ICCI to redress the issues of the business community. He said that he would talk to Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar for consultation with ICCI on important matters of the economy. He said that PML (N) had taken the initiative for the Charter of Economy and once finalised, its implementation should not be disturbed with the change of the government. He said that the current government is working hard to steer the economy out of current challenges and control inflation. He hoped that these efforts would help improve the economy. Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar said ICCI is working for a new industrial estate in the region and the Punjab government should cooperate for allocation of suitable land for this important project. He said that ICCI should be given representation in the boards of business-related departments of the Punjab government. He said that the completion of Rawalpindi Ring Road and IJP road should be expedited to improve the transportation system in the twin cities. He said that the Punjab Government should allocate land for Chakwal, Talangang and Murree Chambers of Commerce to set up their own offices.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI, said the government should focus on new industrial zones as industrialisation is important to improve the economy. Engr Azhar ul Islam Zafar, said that the government should focus on the agriculture sector that will help in reviving the economy. Khalid Iqbal Malik, Group Leader ICCI, said that a thank tank comprising representatives of government and prominent business leaders should be established to work for bringing the economy out of current turmoil. Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI, paid tribute to the efforts of governor and added that he is a role model for others. M Shabbir, Raja Imtiaz, Ameer Hamza, Faseeh Ullah Khan, Ch M Naeem, Khalid Ch, Saif ur Rehman Khan and others were in the delegation.