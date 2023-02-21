 
Tuesday February 21, 2023
Bus crash in Mexico claims 17 migrant lives

By AFP
February 21, 2023

PUEBLA, Mexico: At least 17 people died when a bus transporting migrants from South and Central America crashed in Mexico, officials said on Monday. Another 15 people were injured when the bus crashed on Sunday on a road between the states of Oaxaca and Puebla.

