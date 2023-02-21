Three dead, more than 200 hurt as new quake hits Turkiye

ANKARA, Turkiye: A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday killed three people and injured more than 200 in parts of Turkiye that were laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed tens of thousands.
Monday’s earthquake was centered in the town of Defne, in Turkiye’s Hatay province, one the worst-hit regions in the magnitude 7.8 quake that hit on Feb 6. It was felt in Syria, Jordan, Cyprus, Israel and as far away as Egypt, and was followed by a second, magnitude 5.8 temblor.
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said three people were killed and 213 injured. Search and rescue efforts were underway in three collapsed buildings where a total of five people were believed trapped.
