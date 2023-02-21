N Korea fires ballistic missiles in warning over US, S Korea drills

SEOUL: North Korea fired two ballistic missiles on Monday, its second weapons test in 48 hours, which Pyongyang said was a drill for a rocket launcher capable of a “tactical nuclear attack” that could take out entire enemy air bases.

Pyongyang had already tested one of its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) on Saturday and warned more was to come, with leader Kim Jong Un´s powerful sister calling the Pacific the North´s “firing range”.

Seoul and Washington, who are moving to bolster security cooperation in the region to address Pyongyang´s growing threats, staged joint air drills after the ICBM launch -- further enraging the North, which views such exercises as rehearsals for invasion.

State media outlet KCNA said Monday´s missile drill involving “super-large multiple rocket launchers, the tactical nuclear attack means”, showed the North´s army could deter and counter any US-South Korean exercises, adding the weapons could “reduce to ashes the enemy´s operational airfield”.

Kim´s sister, Kim Yo Jong, said Pyongyang was closely monitoring Washington and Seoul´s moves to deploy more US strategic assets to the region, vowing “corresponding counteraction” if needed.