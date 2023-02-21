Sri Lankan police disperse protesters demanding election

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan police fired tear gas and a water cannon at opposition supporters who marched in the capital on Monday demanding that the government hold next month’s local council elections as planned.
Several thousand backers of Samagi Jana Balawegaya, or United Peoples’ Power party, shouted anti-government slogans as they marched toward the center of Colombo, where government offices and the president’s office and residence are located. They were blocked by police, who fired tear gas and a water cannon to disperse them.
The March 9 elections, postponed from last year because of economic and political turmoil, won’t affect the government’s majority in the 225-seat Parliament. But they are widely seen as a test of the popularity of the governing coalition, which has been criticized for raising taxes and electricity charges.
Election officials have reportedly said they have not received money from the treasury to conduct the voting, and opposition lawmakers accuse the government of attempting to further delay the elections.
Governing coalition lawmakers say it isn’t an appropriate time to hold elections because the country is still recovering from an economic crisis. Government spokespeople say the government is struggling to find enough money to pay the salaries of civil servants and conduct other administrative functions.
PUEBLA, Mexico: At least 17 people died when a bus transporting migrants from South and Central America crashed in...
MADRID: Spanish police said on Monday they had seized 24 luxury cars at a southern port, including Porsches and...
MOSCOW: Russia said on Monday that its forces had taken control of a village near Bakhmut, the eastern Ukrainian city...
ANKARA, Turkiye: A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday killed three people and injured more than 200 in parts of...
LAGOS: Less than a week before presidential elections in Nigeria, gunmen killed five police officers in two separate...
VIENNA: Iran on Monday denied reports that it has enriched uranium up to 84 percent, just below the 90 percent needed...
Comments