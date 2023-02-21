‘Slow batting in middle overs cost us the match’

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars all-rounder Liam Dawson has said that they did not bat well which cost them the HBL PSL game against Karachi Kings.

“We did not play well with the bat tonight. I think 180 was probably a good score on that pitch, probably it was a normal Karachi wicket. We were little off with the bat tonight and with the ball we did okay,” Dawson told a post-match news conference.

“It’s T20 cricket and I think we went short little bit with the bat in the middle period of the game and I think that cost little bit tonight,” he reiterated. He said they lost momentum after the powerplay. “I think we lost momentum after the powerplay and when we needed near ten an over, we probably took a few more risks earlier to keep the run-rate manageable. Unfortunately for us the boys . . . could not get boundaries,” he said.

“It was tough there for the middle order coming in, keeping up the rate 12 or 13 per over. Going forward, maybe, we can go a little bit harder earlier,” said Dawson, who took 1-29 in his three overs with left-arm spin before falling for just one with the bat. “I think Shaheen and Haris did a pretty good job,” he said.