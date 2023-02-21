Victory against Qalandars very important: Yamin

KARACHI: Karachi Kings all-rounder Aamer Yamin has said that the win against Lahore was very important and they would build on it in the coming matches of HBL PSL.

“When a team loses, definitely it makes a difference. When the team wins things start going well. Some changes were made and we would build on the win,” Yamin told a post-match news conference.

“Today we got a fine start. The boys did smart fielding and today unlike in the last three matches, we bowled with tight line and length and assessed the conditions quickly which benefited the team,” Yamin said.

Kings, who had lost their first three matches, crushed Lahore Qalandars by 67 runs to open their account.

Yamin picked up 2-18 in three overs.

“In the previous three games, Karachi Kings played good cricket but they did not click. They could not take a good start,” Yamin recalled. “The environment of the team is very good,” Yamin said.

Kings now will face Multan Sultans in their fifth game at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (tomorrow).

“This morning Wasim Akram had called a meeting and he, coach Johan Botha and Imad bhai gave us confidence and told us to put in our best,” Yamin revealed.

“Mohammad Amir is a good bowler and his groin went a bit tight. We learn from him,” said Yamin.

He also praised left-armer Akif Javed who took 4-28 in his quota of four overs, despite conceding 17 runs in his first over.

“Akif is a seasoned bowler and he plays entire domestic season,” Yamin said.