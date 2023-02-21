Rahm wins Genesis Invitational to return to World No. 1

LOS ANGELES: Jon Rahm used two late birdies to power past Max Homa for a victory in the Genesis Invitational on Sunday that moved the Spaniard back to number one in the world.

Spain’s Rahm grabbed his third US PGA Tour title of 2023 after wins at the Tournament of Champions and the American Express in La Quinta, California. It was his fifth win in his last nine worldwide starts, a run that included his third Spanish Open triumph in October and victory in the DP World Tour Championship in November.

Rahm was thrilled to capture a win at Riviera Country Club, the classic course west of downtown Los Angeles that has produced such champions as Ben Hogan but where, Rahm noted, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have never won. Woods, who hosted this week’s event, was in the spotlight as he returned to competition for the first time since missing the cut at the British Open. The 15-time major champion, still limited by the severe right leg injuries he suffered in a February 2021 car accident.