Rahm wins Genesis Invitational to return to World No. 1

LOS ANGELES: Jon Rahm used two late birdies to power past Max Homa for a victory in the Genesis Invitational on Sunday that moved the Spaniard back to number one in the world.
Spain’s Rahm grabbed his third US PGA Tour title of 2023 after wins at the Tournament of Champions and the American Express in La Quinta, California. It was his fifth win in his last nine worldwide starts, a run that included his third Spanish Open triumph in October and victory in the DP World Tour Championship in November.
Rahm was thrilled to capture a win at Riviera Country Club, the classic course west of downtown Los Angeles that has produced such champions as Ben Hogan but where, Rahm noted, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have never won. Woods, who hosted this week’s event, was in the spotlight as he returned to competition for the first time since missing the cut at the British Open. The 15-time major champion, still limited by the severe right leg injuries he suffered in a February 2021 car accident.
GQEBERHA: Smriti Mandhana hit a career-best 87 as India beat Ireland in a rain-affected match in Gqeberha on Monday to...
KARACHI: Afghanistan’s experienced off-spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman has joined Peshawar Zalmi for the eighth edition of...
KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars all-rounder Liam Dawson has said that they did not bat well which cost them the HBL PSL game...
KARACHI: Karachi Kings all-rounder Aamer Yamin has said that the win against Lahore was very important and they would...
KARACHI: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will be looking to bounce back when they take on Quetta Gladiators in...
KARACHI: James Neesham’s all-round performance and Usman Qadir’s clever bowling shepherded Peshawar Zalmi to their...
