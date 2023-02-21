Solbakken fires Roma third, Juve win at Spezia

MILAN: Ola Solbakken made an immediate impact on his full Roma debut by scoring the only goal in Sunday’s 1-0 win over lowly Verona which pushed Jose Mourinho’s team up to third in Serie A.

Norway forward Solbakken has barely featured since moving to Roma in January, but his well-taken low strike on the stroke of half-time was just enough to win a tight contest. “We had great spirit and we played really well against a team it’s very difficult to create against,” said Mourinho, who was annoyed at criticism from fans at his team’s performance. “I’m disappointed people aren’t giving them credit for the work we are all doing in very difficult circumstances. Either they don’t understand or they don’t want to understand.”

Mourinho said before the match that he was forced to play Solbakken as Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini had to sit out the match with the hope they will be available for Thursday’s Europa League play-off decider with Salzburg. And Tammy Abraham, who had been suffering with the flu pre-match, had to go to hospital after an accidental boot in the face from teamated Gianluca Mancini left him needing stitches in his left eyelid. But the 24-year-old Solbakken made sure that Roma would finish the weekend in the Champions League places, above AC Milan on goal difference.

Roma also lead Lazio by two points, knocking their local rivals out of the Champions League places after they had briefly moved into the top four following a 2-0 win at Salernitana earned with a Ciro Immobile double. A second defeat since the turn of the year leaves Verona inside the bottom three, two points behind Spezia who were beaten 2-0 by Juventus.

However they will be encouraged in their fight for survival by another strong performance which probably deserved more reward. Immobile moved another place up Serie A’s all-time scoring charts with his double in Salerno which took him to 191 goals in Italy’s top flight.

The Italy forward is now number eight above Swede Kurt Hamrin, who scored most of his 190 goals while playing for Fiorentina between 1958 and 1967, after tapping in Lazio’s opener from Adam Marusic’s cross on the hour mark and then slotting home a perfect penalty.