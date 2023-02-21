Decent living

Inflation has been steadily increasing for the past few years. This means that the prices of goods and services are rising at a much faster rate than people’s incomes. This puts a strain on people’s budgets and affects their ability to purchase basic necessities like food, clothing, and housing.
It is important for individuals, government officials, and the media to recognize the importance of this issue and to take action to address it, through policies such as inflation targeting, price controls, and income support programmes for low-income families. Furthermore, we must encourage more foreign investment. Only then can we ensure that everyone in Pakistan can enjoy a decent standard of living, regardless of their income level.
Agha Haseeb Tareen
Shikarpur
