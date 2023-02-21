Consult from home

The government must consider launching a system for online doctor’s appointments and consultations. With the advancements in technology and the increasing availability of telemedicine tools, it is now possible to consult with a doctor remotely through video conferencing or other digital means. This can be a highly effective way to provide medical care to those who may not be able to access it easily or conveniently. E-consultations can provide several benefits to patients, including increased accessibility to healthcare services, shorter waiting times, and improved continuity of care. Patients who live in remote or rural areas can access healthcare services without having to travel long distances, which can be both time-consuming and costly. Additionally, e-consultations can help combat the spread of infectious diseases by allowing patients to access medical advice without having to leave their homes.

Furthermore, e-consultations can also benefit doctors by allowing them to manage their workload more efficiently, and reach a wider patient base, regardless of their location. It can also help reduce the risk of burnout by allowing doctors to work more flexible hours. In conclusion, I strongly urge the government to consider implementing an e-consultation program to benefit both doctors and patients. This could significantly improve the healthcare system and increase accessibility to healthcare services, especially for those who need it most.

Raja Asad Azad

Islamabad