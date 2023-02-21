 
Tuesday February 21, 2023
Out of sync

February 21, 2023

I would like to point out that our students are woefully underprepared for the realities of the job market. Many have degrees that do not suit the job opportunities available today, resulting in widespread youth unemployment, worsened by the recent pandemic.

We need an education system that is more in-sync with the job market, equipping students with the skills that a globalized and increasingly digitized world demands.

Shiza Khan

Karachi

