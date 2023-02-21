Walk the talk

The IMF-dictated mini-budget presented by the government has condemned the people to financial misery. Our ruling class likes to pontificate about how they can empathize with what the poor and middle class are going through. However, actions speak louder than words.

The bills, budgets and measures passed by the government, rather than their assurances, are more indicative of how much they empathize with the people.

Ali Muhammad Khan

Sukkur