Walk the talk

The IMF-dictated mini-budget presented by the government has condemned the people to financial misery. Our ruling class likes to pontificate about how they can empathize with what the poor and middle class are going through. However, actions speak louder than words.
The bills, budgets and measures passed by the government, rather than their assurances, are more indicative of how much they empathize with the people.
Ali Muhammad Khan
Sukkur
Multan has become a maze of blocked roads and police checkpoints. The reason is none other than the Pakistan Super...
Inflation has been steadily increasing for the past few years. This means that the prices of goods and services are...
The government must consider launching a system for online doctor’s appointments and consultations. With the...
I would like to point out that our students are woefully underprepared for the realities of the job market. Many have...
While terror attacks and political assassinations grab the headlines, we have seemingly become immune to the far...
I want to draw your attention towards a very serious issue. It is well known that public school teachers have far more...
