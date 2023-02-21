Overburdened

I want to draw your attention towards a very serious issue. It is well known that public school teachers have far more responsibilities as compared to their counterparts in the private sector. Many of their students are the first in their families to step into a school and, thus, their teachers must exert themselves more in order for them to succeed. In addition, our weak local government system often foists a number of its administrative duties on government school teachers, who are often tasked with election duties, enrolment campaigns, anti-dengue drives and census operations.

These extra duties divert time away from students who, arguably, need every minute their teachers have to spare. We cannot ask our public school teachers to do two jobs and only pay them for the one. There must either be a change in compensation or a change in the scope of duties.

Mehwish Qaisar

Faisalabad