Tuesday February 21, 2023
Most deadly

February 21, 2023

Tens of thousands of Pakistanis die every year in road accidents, far more than from terrorism and even many diseases. The main reasons for accidents are: vehicles unfit to drive, violations of traffic rules, underage driving and bad road conditions, especially poor street-lighting.

The government should take effective steps to address these problems and reduce the high rate of fatal accidents on our roads.

Ariba Sharif

Karachi

