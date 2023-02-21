Most deadly

Tens of thousands of Pakistanis die every year in road accidents, far more than from terrorism and even many diseases. The main reasons for accidents are: vehicles unfit to drive, violations of traffic rules, underage driving and bad road conditions, especially poor street-lighting.
The government should take effective steps to address these problems and reduce the high rate of fatal accidents on our roads.
Ariba Sharif
Karachi
